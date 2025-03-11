Manchester City add underused Real Madrid star to summer shortlist

Real Madrid have been through a number of shifts this season, with Carlo Ancelotti tinkering to reach the right configuration behind their star-studded forward line. Whomever is not in that setup is likely to receive offers this summer.

Earlier in the season a spell of poor form had seemed to put Aurelien Tchouameni’s position under threat, as he struggled in both midfield and defence. Tchouameni has turned things around this season, but now it is Eduardo Camavinga who is under pressure to perform. The 22-year-old has not developed as hoped over the last four years, and has not taken a step forward as Luka Modric and Toni Kroos have exited the starting XI.

According to SkySports, Manchester City are interested in making themselves the benefactor of Real Madrid’s disappointment with Camavinga. They note that City have a close relationship with agency CAA Stellar, his agents, who facilitated Omar Marmoush’s move from Eintracht Frankfurt in January. Camavinga is now on City’s shortlist for the summer, although the Frenchman has not decided whether he wants to leave Real Madrid yet. If he does so, ‘many clubs’ are thought to be interested.

Camavinga has a contract until 2029, but if Los Blancos are keen to reinforce elsewhere, selling a non-starter for a major fee might be a tempting offer. This season has been interrupted by injuries for Camavinga, while in recent seasons his consistent changing of role has been cited as an issue in his development.

So far this season Camavinga has missed 18 games through injury, and is said to be nursing back pain in recent weeks too. That has impacted his playing time too, featuring for just 1,367 minutes across 25 games, contributing a goal and an assist too. Just 15 of those appearances have been starts, but it is also true that Camavinga has not taken the step forward Carlo Ancelotti might have hoped for as a holding midfielder.