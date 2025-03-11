Liverpool star Mohamed Salah offers himself to La Liga giant – report

Barcelona are looking to strengthen their forward line this summer if the Catalan press is to be believed, but it is not yet clear who they will move for, nor who they will be able to move for. Their salary limit is once again a factor that will define their summer spending, and could affect their decision-making.

In recent weeks, Neymar Junior has been linked with a return to Barcelona, being available to sign on a free transfer in the summer. However Director of Football Deco has moved to shut down talk of a reunion with Neymar. Barcelona’s interest in Nico Williams appears to have waned, while Rafael Leao also looks to be outwith their spending capabilities.

Barcelona's latest renewal offer to De Jong includes a slight drop in his fixed salary, but the introduction of performance-based incentives. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 11, 2025

Another option that very much raises questions about their ability to make a big move is Liverpool winger Luis Diaz, who is seemingly Deco’s preference for the left wing position. However Sport say that more recently Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah has offered himself to the club.

The Egyptian superstar is also out of contract in the summer, and Liverpool have been unable to agree a new deal for the 32-year-old. Contact between Deco and his camp took place in December, but did not result in a negotiation. Barcelona see a move for Salah as impossible unless he takes a large pay cut, as he currently earns close to €18m per season.

Simultaneously, he has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, where he would be earning €50m per year. Previous reports have claimed that Salah has already agreed a deal with Saudi giants Al-Hilal, although uncertainty remains over his future.

Positionally, it would cause another headache for Hansi Flick. Lamine Yamal and Salah occupy similar spaces on the right, and Salah is not naturally given to playing on the left. It could make a little more sense if the German coach saw him operating through the middle instead of Robert Lewandowski, who is four years older.