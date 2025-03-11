Hansi Flick on whether Barcelona are favourites to win Champions League

Barcelona are the first team to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League after a comfortable 3-1 victory over Benfica at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Tuesday evening ensured a 4-1 aggregate victory in their last 16 tie.

It was a very strong first half performance from Barcelona, as they blew away their opposition with three goals – and it means that they could see out proceedings in the second period with considerable ease. As per Movistar+ (via Diario AS), head coach Hansi Flick spoke on the 90 minutes.

“I’m happy, of course. We have respected Benfica, their coach. It was a difficult game for us but we did very well.”

Lamine Yamal was at the heart of everything good for Barcelona against Benfica. He assisted Raphinha for the opener, before finding the back of the net himself in spectacular fashion. Flick gave his verdict on the 17-year-old sensation’s goal.

“I’m happy with him, he hadn’t scored for a long time.”

Barcelona are many people’s pick to win the Champions League, given their incredible form over the vast majority of the 2024-25 campaign. Because of this, Flick was also asked about whether his side should be classed as favourites to win the competition this season.

“We have to see who we play.”

It will be Lille or Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarter-finals for Barcelona, with the possible semi-final opponents likely to be Inter Milan or Bayern Munich. They are on the “easier” side of the draw, so reaching the final at the very least should be the aim for the high-flying Catalans. However, there is still a long way to go before that can become a reality, and there is no doubt that Flick will solely be focused on the next match, which is Atletico Madrid in La Liga this weekend.