Barcelona threaten to take La Liga target away from Arsenal

Barcelona have started drawing up targets for the summer transfer window, and one position that could be addressed in goalkeeper. The expectation is that Inaki Pena will leave after being displaced by Wojciech Szczesny, who is only contracted to the Catalans for the remainder of the season.

Barcelona are keen to sign a long-term Marc-Andre Ter Stegen replacement, and one of the players that the club’s sporting department have assessed in recent months is Joan Garcia, who plays for local rivals Espanyol. The 23-year-old has been one of the best goalkeepers in La Liga this season, and because of this, a summer departure looks increasingly likely as suitors have grown.

Arsenal tried – and failed – to sign Garcia last summer, but they are expected to make their move again before the start of next season. And according to Cadena SER, it is they that are favourites to secure his services.

However, Barcelona’s interest in Garcia threatens Arsenal. The Catalans have spoken to Espanyol and the player’s entourage in recent weeks to understand his current situation is and the conditions of his release clause, which is reported to be in the region of €25-30m.

Goalkeeper is not a priority position for Barcelona in the summer transfer window, but they are prepared to go to the market if an opportunity presents itself – and Garcia could be that.

Garcia is said to be keen to be a starter at his new club in the event of him leaving Espanyol, and this is where Arsenal could fall short. If he were to move to North London, he would only be substitute behind countryman David Raya, who has been one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League over the last couple of seasons, so it would not be easy at all to displace him.