Barcelona into Champions League quarter-finals with comfortable victory over Benfica

Barcelona are on their way to the Champions League quarter-finals, as they have now made it 5-1 on aggregate against Benfica in their round of 16 tie.

Raphinha scored the only goal of the game in the Portuguese capital, and on 11 minutes, he scored the opener in the second leg. It was wonderful work from Lamine Yamal, who moved away from two Benfica defenders before playing across for the Brazilian forward to volley into the back of the net. However, the visitors would find a response two minutes later courtesy of former Valencia defender Nicolas Otamendi.

Barcelona managed to get themselves back in front at the Estadi Olimpic, and also 3-1 ahead on aggregate, with the goal coming after an sensational strike from Lamine Yamal. After the picking the ball up on the right touchline after a deep corner, the 17-year-old sensation cut inside before curling the ball into the far corner, leaving Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin with no chance.

It went to 3-1 on the night just before half time as the Catalans found the back of the net again courtesy of Raphinha scoring his second of the game – it was initially ruled out for offside, but a VAR check confirmed that the Brazilian winger was behind the last Benfica defender. It was excellent play from Alejandro Balde to set up the goal, as he drove forward from the edge of his own box before laying the ball on to his teammate.

The second half played like one where there was little to play for, and in the end, there were no more goals at the Estadi Olimpic. It means that Barcelona have made it safely through to the quarter-final stage of the Champions League, where they will play either Lille or Borussia Dortmund, who conclude their last 16 tie on Wednesday.