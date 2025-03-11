After his tragic passing on Saturday afternoon, Barcelona team doctor Carles Miñarro Garcia was laid to rest on Tuesday for the final time. A delegation from the Blaugrana was present to say their farewells.

On Monday evening, MD report that most of the Barcelona squad said their farewells at Miñarro’s wake. Also present was Real Madrid’s Director of Institutional Relations Emilio Butragueno, who was received by Barcelona Director Enric Masip.

The funeral took place at a cemetary in the Port Olimpic area of Barcelona, where there was a large Barcelona-related presence, although the only player present was captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who arrived accompanied by President Joan Laporta. Director of Football Deco and assistant Bojan Krkic were also present, as was Vice-President Rafa Yuste amongst others. The Barcelona sala football team were present in its entirety, having worked with Miñarro for the past seven years. Also present at the funeral was a delegation from Espanyol, including the head of their medical department, Narciso Amigo.

Miñarro passed away on Saturday afternoon in his sleep before Barcelona’s clash with Osasuna at Montjuic, which was cancelled as a result. However the Blaugrana will be back in action on Tuesday evening at 18:45 CEST against Benfica in the return leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie, in which they hold a 1-0 lead.

Barcelona’s players are set to wear black armbands as a sign of mourning, and UEFA have given the green light for a minute of silence in Miñarro’s honour ahead of the game this evening. No Barcelona players were required for media duties before the game, but manager Hansi Flick told the press that his side were coping well, and noted that it was up to them to win and be able to dedicate the victory to Miñarro, who left the world at the age of just 40.