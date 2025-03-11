Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has looked back to his best in recent games, but it has been a difficult ride to get to that point this season. The Frenchman has spent much of the season playing in central defence as an emergency option, but since returning to his natural position in front of the backline has looked much better.

At one point he was perhaps the biggest scapegoat at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Tchouameni admitted that he was not immune to the reaction of the fans, in this case specifically against AC Milan in a Champions League match in November.

“When I start each match, the most important thing is to be focused on what I have to do on the pitch. Of course I hear the whistles during the match, but each match has its own story. In the end I played a good match and that’s the most important thing.”

In January, Tchouameni was again targeted by the fans. Carlo Ancelotti has recently praised Tchouameni’s personality for being able to turn things around.

“As I said, the most important thing is to stay focused. It doesn’t matter what happens during the game. At the end of the day, our concentration has to be high. Against Celta, I think about the game. And the next one, the next one… You shouldn’t pay attention to what people say. One day you’re good and the next you’re not. You have to be focused with a smile.”

That criticism has reached him from France too, where he has been referred to as ‘just another player.’

“For me the most important thing is the next game, we know that there is always criticism. With experience we know what to do when there is a situation like this, but the most important thing is to keep working and try to improve.”

In terms of support from his teammates, Tchouameni assured that he was not lacking in a solid ecosystem around him.

“We have an incredible squad and we support each other throughout the season. The most important thing is every game and the coaching staff and the whole club are together and we help each other win games and play well.”

Tchouameni is reportedly not a fan of playing in defence, although has done so on many occasions without complaint. He was also asked about the differences between the two positions.

"It's incredible to talk about difficult days for Mbappe, who has gone two days without scoring a goal. For us, the most important thing is the next game and Kylian doesn't need to take advice from anyone. He has scored many goals and he will continue to do so." 🗣️Tchouameni pic.twitter.com/alQ3dQB9Qq — Football España (@footballespana_) March 11, 2025

“It’s different because in defence you have more time to play the ball and it’s harder to be concentrated and in the middle you have to be concentrated because you can receive the ball and defend at the same time. They are two different things.”

At one point there was plenty of talk about Tchouameni perhaps leaving Real Madrid, with Los Blancos reportedly considering cashing in on him. Liverpool and Manchester City are rumoured to be interested in him, but his recent upturn in form has quietened those suggestions. While decisions will not be made until May, Real Madrid are now reconsidering whether they need to sign a midfielder to replace Tchouameni.