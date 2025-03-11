“Real Madrid have…” – Atletico Madrid star reacts to Jude Bellingham match-up

Atletico Madrid will have Rodrigo De Paul available for Wednesday’s Champions League round of 16 second leg against Real Madrid, which is a massive boost to their chances of progressing to the quarter-finals.

De Paul suffered a knock during the weekend defeat at Getafe, and Atleti had been concerned about him missing out against Real Madrid, but he is ready and available. As per Diario AS, he spoke on that injury concern.

“I feel very well, it was a blow and it was only that. Nothing else.”

De Paul also gave his assessment of the upcoming showdown against Real Madrid.

“Everything is fundamental, even more so for a tie like this. The mental part has its relevance, but also the tactical, the physical… It is a set, it does not have to do with just one thing. We have to be prepared in all aspects to achieve what we want, which is to go through.

“First, above all, when you face this type of match you have to enjoy them too, because you don’t always play them. Understanding that to achieve what we want we have to be all together, it does not depend on a player or a thing. Games of this magnitude are won as a team. Having experienced other important games, I am confident that this is a squad where we all feel important, in 90 minutes we need everyone, we are committed to the cause. And it can be a great night for all Atleticos.”

Jude Bellingham was suspended for last week’s first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, but he will start at the Metropolitano. De Paul spoke on the match-up against the English attacking midfielder.

“Real Madrid have all players of the highest level, that leads you to have concentration and concern about playing against them. Bellingham has different characteristics, he can play, and Modric, Tchouameni too. They have different characteristics, but play at a very high level. I don’t look so much at who’s in front of me, because they’re great, as I do at what I have to do.”