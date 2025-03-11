Atletico Madrid forward to be hit with lengthy ban after insulting referee

Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa is set for a lengthy ban after his red card against Getafe last Sunday. It was costly at the time, as Los Rojiblancos subsequently fell to a 2-1 loss, but will also rob Diego Simeone of one of his game-changers for a month at a crucial stage of the season.

After being sent off, following a VAR review, Correa directed a barrage of insults towards the referee. That was included in the referee’s report, and as a result, the disciplinary committee are now involved. Correa was due to receive a minimum one-game ban for the red card, which will keep him out of their crucial La Liga clash with Barcelona this Sunday,

According to MD though, the disciplinary committee will come down hard on the Argentina international for his words, handing him a five-game ban. He was due a four to twelve-game ban for insulting the referee, and has been given those four games, as well as the extra game suspension for the sending off. Given it is a suspension that is longer than four games, and involved an issue beyond a simple sending off, Correa’s suspension will also apply in Copa del Rey games.

💣🚨 BREAKING: Koke, De Paul and Lenglet ALL trained with the team. They are READY for tomorrow’s Madrid derby.@mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/VUQeU9dkdt — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 11, 2025

That will keep him out of another crucial clash against Barcelona too, as the Catalan giants return to the Metropolitano on the 2nd of April in the return leg of the Copa del Rey, tied at 4-4 from the first leg. Altogether, Correa will miss Barcelona (H), Espanyol (A), Barcelona (H), Sevilla (A) and Real Valladolid (H) before he can return to action on the 20th of April against Las Palmas.

He could of course be back sooner in European competition if Atletico make it past rivals Real Madrid in the Champions League. After the incident, Correa apologised to his teammates, the Atletico fans and the referees.