Aston Villa starlet Enzo Barrenechea willing to make permanent transfer to Valencia

Valencia have had a tough season, but one of the rays of light has been Enzo Barrenechea, who signed on loan from Aston Villa last summer. The 23-year-old defensive midfielder was a regular starter for previous manager Ruben Baraja, and for current head coach Carlos Corberan, he has been one of first teams on the teamsheet.

Barrenechea, who provided an assist during Valencia’s crucial 2-1 victory over Real Valladolid at the weekend, has had an impressive individual season, and since returning from suspension a few weeks ago, he has especially performed at a high level. Aston Villa are monitoring his situation at Los Che, as he will be returning to them in the summer as there is no option to buy included in the agreement from last summer.

However, there could be chances for Barrenechea to stay at Valencia for at least one more season, where he is said to be very willing to remain if given the opportunity, as reported by Relevo.

Barrenechea feels very settled in Valencia, where his family is also very happy. His sister is studying at university in the city, and this was one of the reasons that he chose La Masia over a return to the Serie A. And in terms of a longer stay, he could be able to do so provided that Aston Villa are open to letting him leave, whether that be on another loan or on a permanent basis.

According to the reports, sources close to Aston Villa recognise that Barrenechea would probably not be as suited to the Premier League as he is to La Liga, and this could play a part in their decision for the summer transfer window. There is little doubt that Valencia would desperately love to retain the services of the Argentine pivot, but it is out of their hands.