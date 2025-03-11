Arda Guler identifies preferred destination amid possible Real Madrid summer exit

Arda Guler has had a very underwhelming time at Real Madrid, and this summer he could be set to leave the club on loan or on a permanent basis. Despite having been unavailable throughout this season, and with multiple attacking players having had injury and form woes, the Turkish playmaker has not been counted upon by head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Guler has made 30 appearances this season, but the vast majority of those have come as a substitute. In Real Madrid’s last nine matches across all competitions, he has played only twice, with one of those being a start against Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey, and the other being a 30-minute La Liga cameo against Real Betis.

It is clear that Guler is not particularly counted upon by Ancelotti at this stage, which is why there has been suggestions that he will leave Real Madrid in the summer, most likely on loan – although a permanent transfer cannot be ruled out. If that were to happen, he has a preferred destination in mind.

As per fussball.news (via Sport), Guler is willing to make a move to the Serie A during the summer transfer window, despite concrete interest in his services from the likes of RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen. His decision is believed to heavily weighted by the success that countryman Kenan Yildiz has had with Juventus over the last 12-18 months.

In Italy, the likes of AC Milan and Inter Milan have both said to hold an interest in Guler, and at this stage, they appear to be favourites to land the youngster if he does end up leaving in the summer. Real Madrid are not opposed to a permanent transfer at this stage, although they would look to retain some control in his future, which would mean a buy-back clause being implemented in any deal.