“Ancelotti is much better than me” – Diego Simeone looks ahead of Champions League Madrid derby

On Wednesday, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will meet to determine which side makes it through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The reigning champions have a one-goal advantage from last week’s first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, but Atleti will be aiming to turn that around at their stadium.

Ahead of the match, Atleti head coach Diego Simeone spoke to the media, and as per Diario AS, he gave his verdict on facing Real Madrid. He also reiterated his undying belief in his group of players.

“Football has different scenarios that happen within the game, different energies that are given. We will go through difficult times, others where there will be more situations… The freshness, clarity and quality of the players will decide who wins. The game is going to go that way. They have an advantage and we have to look for that goal that would lead us to continue being in the game.

“I believe in my players, I trust this squad. I absolutely understand and interpret the heart they have and I have no doubt that we are going to seek to continue in the Champions League. Our goal is to play in the final.”

Simeone also stressed that it is very important for his squad to take the emotions out of Wednesday’s match.

“We have to play at home, our fans are going to push us, but the reality is what happens on the pitch. From the bottom up, it will happen that the energies grow. Only with what happens in the stands we are not going to win. We have to play a great game. I said it after the draw, it’s a great game and hopefully we can show it.”

During his own pre-match press conference, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti stated that he and Simeone have similar ideas of football, which the Argentine reacted to.

“I spent time in Italy and he was born there. The reasons are more basic and from experiences lived there. From there you can see something that looks like it. But it’s clear that Ancelotti is much better than me.”