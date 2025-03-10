Valencia and Benfica placed under investigation for transfer dealings

Valencia and Benfica are being investigated by the Portuguese public prosecutor for a series of transfer dealings between the two clubs since Meriton Holdings and owner Peter Lim took control of the club. They are under suspicion of falsely inflating prices.

As alleged by Ok Diario (via Cadena SER), Valencia and Benfica are facing a legal investigation into financial fraud, money laundering and corporate fraud due to suspicion over at least five transfers between the two clubs over several years. In particular deals for Enzo Perez, Joao Cancelo, Andre Gomes, Rodrigo Moreno and Jonas are being looked at.

The latter moved for a fee of just €1.3m, despite Benfica valuing him as an asset of €20m in their accounting for that year. Meanwhile Cancelo and Perez moved to Valencia for €15m and €25m respectively. Spain international Rodrigo Moreno would make the switch to Mestalla for a total of €30m too, and Andre Gomes for a total of €20m. Beyond the fees for these players themselves, there were allegedly a series of comissions also paid on these deals which are considered above market value.

The investigation comes after the Portuguese Government brought accusations of financial fraud and corruption against Benfica and former president Luis Filipe Viera, which the Eagles have described as ‘unfounded’. The dealings with Valencia took place towards the end of Amadeo Salvo’s mandate, and for the most part, under Lim. The latter is alleged to have benefitted from the operations.

As of yet, Valencia are yet to be found guilty of any wrongdoing. The original complaint was submitted by former Valencia vice-president Miguel Zorio, who has made a number of attempts to bring legal action against Lim, so far unsuccessfully. Fans of Los Che, and in Zorio’s case former members of the club administration, have been pushing for ways to remove the Singaporean business mogul. Lim has reportedly put the club up for sale, although those reports have been denied by Valencia.