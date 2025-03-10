Star duo ‘hurting’ Real Madrid with lack of connection on and off pitch

Real Madrid ran out winners on Sunday afternoon with excellent individual goals from Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe in the first half. However there are those who say that the lack of chemistry between the two is lowering the ceiling of Real Madrid’s performance.

Los Blancos have arguably the most powerful forward line of any side in world football, with Mbappe and Vinicius often joined by Rodrygo Goes and Jude Bellingham at the sharp of the pitch. Yet Real Madrid have rarely blown away opposition this season. In the last month of action, in which Los Blancos have played 11 times, only in games against Manchester City (twice) and Leganes in the Copa del Rey, have they scored more than two goals.

According to Cadena SER, one of the issues is the lack of connection between Mbappe and Vinicius. Their relationship is ‘not as good as it seems’, and it is ‘not going through its best moment’. It is noted that both Mbappe and Vinicius look to be the protagonist, and rarely seek out each other during attacks. Part of the reason is that they often get into the same areas, and neither is at their best as a result.

For those looking to reinforce the narrative presented, perhaps the most obvious example is against Atletico Madrid last week, where Mbappe could have potentially finished their Champions League tie, had he provided a better pass sooner for Vinicius, who had the goal gaping. It is also true that neither have been at their very best of late, and former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello recently noted that it was not functioning well in his eyes.

There is an equally valid argument that their form is in part down to the problems facing Real Madrid as a collective. The service to them has declined in quality without Dani Ceballos, and requires them to adapt their game. Carlo Ancelotti and Mbappe have also declared that the Frenchman is now enjoying his role as a number nine nowadays, and certainly in January, looked as if he was at the top of his game.