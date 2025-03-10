Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has stated that there is a good atmosphere in the dressing room, despite the loss of team doctor Carles Minarro Garcia on Saturday. The Blaugrana were due to play Osasuna on Saturday night, but match was postponed minutes before the game after the players were informed about the news.

Naturally, it was the first topic in Flick’s press conference, as Barcelona prepare to face Benfica in the return leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash, at 18:45 CEST on Saturday.

“I think the team is managing the situation well. We are very focused on the match, I already said it after Lisbon, that this was only the first match.”

Barcelona will request UEFA’s permission to hold a minute of silence before their match against Benfica to honor Dr. Carles Miñarro. @javigasconMD — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 10, 2025

In terms of how he was handling it, and Flick said that the victory would be for Minarro if they could get it.

“The President also said something in the dressing room, he said it on Sunday and I spoke to the team yesterday. It’s a big loss, he was a great person and a great doctor. He was unbelievable for the team and for the club, the team he formed with Ricard, he was a piece in the puzzle of our success.”

"Of course, if he does well this season he could have a chance. He always helps us a lot, and if you see the goals he's scored it shows you how hungry he is." 🗣️Hansi Flick on the #BallondOr for Raphinha. #FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/8KctxkkAqf — Football España (@footballespana_) March 10, 2025

“We will miss him, but sometimes that’s life. We want to play for him, in this situation it’s very important to win for him. We are ready for it. We must continue, it’s our job. It’s an important situation for the club and we want to do well.”

Barcelona have requested a minute of silence before the game from UEFA, after holding one at training on Monday. They agreed with UEFA not to put up a player for media duties on Monday before the game, and some members of the squad could attend his funeral on Tuesday morning.

Flick went on to note that he believed his side was focused on the job in hand, and rejected any notions of complacency going into the second tie with a lead.

“The team look very focused to me, and we talked about it this morning. In this morning’s talk we talked about the good and bad things from the first leg. For our part, nobody thinks that the job is done because we still have the return leg. We want the attitude to be the right one, it’s necessary tomorrow.”

Both Barcelona clashes with Benfica in Lisbon have been entertaining affairs, despite an eight-goal difference between the two games. Flick will not be able to call on Pau Cubarsi for the game as he serves a suspension for his red card in the first leg, but has confirmed that Robert Lewandowski will be available, after he dropped out of the starting XI before the game was called off.