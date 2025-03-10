Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has confirmed that Robert Lewandowski is fit and available for their Champions League clash with Benfica on Tuesday evening. The Polish forward was a late scratch from the starting XI before their game against Osasuna, before it was called off.

The game was postponed following the tragic death of Barcelona doctor Carles Minarro Garcia, but Flick assured the press that his side were in the right headspace for the game. Meanwhile Lewandowski was replaced in the starting line-up due to a fitness issue, but the German coach cleared up any doubts.

“He is fit and available. He is in top form, we decided to rest him on Saturday. In the training session before the match he felt some discomfort due to fatigue and we decided to rest him.”

Flick noted that he was not expecting any surprises from opposite number Bruno Lage at Montjuic, and said that both sides were clear on how they want to play.

“They are used to pressing high, they do it in nearly all the games. They have very good results away from home in the Champions League.”

🗣️Flick on a crucial week: "It's always like that. I remember the week against Bayern and Madrid and it's something similar. Obviously it's very important that we win and even more so after the result in Lisbon. We're have a fantastic mood and we have confidence in ourselves." pic.twitter.com/4LS2EjFgjI — Football España (@footballespana_) March 10, 2025

“I think they are clear about the way they want to play and we know how to do it too. I don’t think there will be any surprises.”

In terms of how to deal with that pressure, Flick pointed to the positional game.

“It’s all about positioning, good possession helps us a lot both in attack and defence. But also positioning without the ball. We discuss it every time. That’s what we want to do tomorrow.”

Meanwhile another conversation that has gathered pace in the international media over the last few days is a potential Ballon d’Or push for Raphinha this season.

“Of course, if he does well this season he could have a chance. He always helps us a lot, and if you see the goals he’s scored it shows you how hungry he is. You can see that, it’s good to see how focused he is. I’m happy with his level.”

Barcelona will request UEFA’s permission to hold a minute of silence before their match against Benfica to honor Dr. Carles Miñarro. @javigasconMD — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 10, 2025

The Brazilian has been transformed since taking on the vice-captaincy at Barcelona this season, becoming a key contributor, and more so in big games. So far this season Raphinha has 25 goals and 18 assists in 40 appearances for the Blaugrana, averaging a goal contribution every 99 minutes.