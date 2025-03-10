Barcelona goalkeeper and captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen has not held back in a statement regardings the reporting on his separation from wife Daniela ter Stegen (nee Jehle). The German announced he would be separating from Jehle after seven years of marriage last week, but his request for privacy was not honoured.

Ter Stegen noted in a public statement on his social media last week that he and Daniela would be going their separate ways after a decision made together, and were focusing of the best for children Ben and Tom. He also asked that they be given their space from the media as a result.

After in the days following his statement, ter Stegen and Daniela remained in the public eye, and it was reported on celebrity gossip programme ‘Que no surti d’aqui’ that the reason for their split was adultery on the part of Daniela, in this case with her personal trainer.

Ter Stegen took to Twitter/X on Monday to vehemently reject that story, and deny specifically that Daniela had been unfaithful at any point. He also called out Catalunya Radio and 3Cat for distributing ‘false news’, and called out the members of said programme, Juliana Canet, Roger Carandell and Marta Montaner, referring to them as ‘liars.’

Dear all, I am shocked and disappointed of the poor management and lack of Leadership and Control at Catalunya Radio & 3Cat Group – distributing false news and violating personal rights. Journalists Juliana Canet, Roger Carandell and Marta Montaner are liars that have… — Marc ter Stegen (@mterstegen1) March 10, 2025

The 32-year-old explained that he was shocked and disappointed, while noting that the damage was ‘irreparable’ to Danieal’s reputation.

Marc is currently recovering from a lengthy knee injury suffered in September, and is working to return to action before the end of the season. Barcelona are expected to make a call on whether he will do so in the next few weeks, after he began training on the pitch again two weeks ago.

Full Statement:

Dear all,

I am shocked and disappointed of the poor management and lack of Leadership and Control at Catalunya Radio & 3Cat Group – distributing false news and violating personal rights.

Journalists Juliana Canet, Roger Carandell and Marta Montaner are liars that have distributed false news, offending my wife Daniela and her reputation publicly in a very bad manner.

There has not been any infidelity of Daniela. No third person involved. Fact.

As communicated, Dani and I have decided to go different ways in good circumstances where we maintain trustful communication.

It is completely unacceptable that the leading government owned media is spreading this, where Daniela being falsely accused and personally been attacked.

The damage is irreparable. Thank you.

Marc