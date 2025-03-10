Barcelona are facing the difficult task of finding a long-term successor to star striker Robert Lewandowski, and given the tight situation with their salary limit, it looks like their main method of doing so at the moment will be taking gambles on younger players.

According to Sport, Barcelona are one of the European sides that have been offered the chance to sign 19-year-old forward Neiser Villarreal. The teenage talent is starting to make his first inroads into professional football with giants Millonarios in his native Colombia, but his contract situation could lead to him moving on sooner rather than later.

Out of contract at the end of 2025, Villarreal’s agents have him in the perfect position from their perspective. He has so far turned down Millonarios attempts to renew his deal, and after a successful under-20 South American Championship, now has interest from Europe. Sport say he could be available in the summer for €3m, or as a free agent at the end of the year. Millonarios had closed a €4m deal with Vasco da Gama, but his agents have refused to negotiate with non-European clubs.

Naturally, Barcelona are not the only side looking at Villarreal, nor the only one offered the young talent. The Catalan daily list Porto, Watford and Premier League giants Newcastle United as other potential destinations for him, with the former two possessing a history of bringing in talents from Colombia. Director of Football Deco and his scouting team are looking at Villarreal.

So far for Millonarios, Villarreal has played 11 times giving one assist in 146 minutes of action. However it is for Colombia’s under-20 side that he has impressed with 10 goals in just 14 games. Six of those came at the South American Championship, making him the joint-top scorer in the competition. Barcelona will not want to miss out on a young talent, but have had fair warning with the Vitor Roque experiment that the player in question must be ready – although Villarreal would be an investment for Barca Atletic rather than the first team.