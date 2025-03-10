Barcelona were stricken by tragedy on Saturday evening, as team doctor Carles Minarro Garcia sadly passed away on the afternoon of the game. Just 40 years of age, their Saturday night clash against Osasuna was postponed at Barcelona’s request just minutes before they were due to kick off at Montjuic.

However the Blaugrana will be forced back into action on Tuesday evening against Benfica for their return leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie. Barcelona have requested a minute of silence before the game, and have also reached an agreement with UEFA to avoid any of their players being required for media duties today before the match.

According to MD, the most affected players by the death of Minarro were Dani Olmo and Gavi, who have worked closely with him. Minarro took care of Gavi after a concussion last month, while Olmo has known Minarro for a number of years, as he was his family doctor. Meanwhile manager Hansi Flick was also deeply impacted by the news, as was understandably his closest colleague, Head Doctor Ricard Pruna.

Some of the Barcelona squad may also be present on Tuesday morning as Minarro is buried on Tuesday morning in a funeral within the city, just hours before they kick off against Benfica. The club will send a delegation to the ceremony, but Sport say several members of the first team squad could attend as well.

Barcelona must also find a new date for their clash with Osasuna – the only available date before the end of the season is the midweek between the penultimate and final matchdays of the Liga season. Unless Barcelona are eliminated from the Copa del Rey or the Champions League beforehand, that will likely be the case. Osasuna have made it clear that there will be no problems on their part finding an agreement whenever the Blaugrana get in contact to arrange a new date.