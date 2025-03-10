Atletico Madrid suffered a back-breaking defeat to Getafe over the weekend, as they saw a one-goal lead evaporate in the space of four minutes at the close of the game. It was certainly not the platform Diego Simeone wanted heading into a potentially decisive week for their season, but the costs could extend beyond the points and the atmosphere.

The moment that sparked that comeback for Getafe was a careless red card for Angel Correa, who could also be facing a lengthy ban in Spain for his words after the event. However Simeone and Atletico are also sweating on two of their key starters, Rodrigo de Paul and Clement Lenglet for Wednesday night’s Champions League return leg in the Round of 16 against Real Madrid.

“They have different pains. We’ll see if they can play for Wednesday’s game. And if not, they’ll play for Sunday’s game,” Simeone told Sport after the Getafe clash. Beyond the Madrid derby in midweek, Los Rojiblancos face a blockbuster Liga match-up with Barcelona at the Metropolitano on Sunday night.

De Paul came off at half-time against Getafe due to muscle discomfort, while Lenglet suffered a twinge in the warm-up, with Robin Le Normand replacing him in the line-up. The Argentine has missed just three games all season, becoming the director of the orchestra for Simeone in the middle of the pitch, as was evidenced by a strong performance in the first leg against Real Madrid.

https://twittercom/atletiuniverse/status/1899046594554556872

Meanwhile Lenglet has gradually earned a spot in the Atletico backline, usurping big-money signing Le Normand, who also joined this summer. His calming presence at the back alongside Jose Maria Gimenez has been a big part of their becoming the best defence in La Liga this season. While Le Normand has plenty of quality, he has shown inconsistency this season, as was evidenced at the end of the Getafe defeat.

Marca say that both are still expected to start on Wednesday – de Paul suffered a knock that caused him to limp, and the hope is that they will both recover in time, after tests revealed that neither has an injury per se. Lenglet would likely be replaced by Le Normand once again if he does not, and Simeone would have a choice to make on who would partner Barrios in midfield if de Paul is not fit, with Marcos Llorente and Conor Gallagher in the frame.