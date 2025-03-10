Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has never shown any fear of confounding the received perceptions within the Madrid-based media, and the Italian could be about to go against the grain again. Despite the return of Jude Bellingham from suspension in the Champions League, Brahim Diaz could keep his place in the line-up.

The former Manchester City and AC Milan-playmaker starting in place of Bellingham last week, and was crucial in Los Blancos’ victory at the Santiago Bernabeu over Atletico Madrid, putting in significant work and scoring a brilliant winner. Earning the player of the match award, Brahim continued his good season against Atletico, most of which has been off the bench as an impact player.

However as a reward for his work-rate and performances, Ancelotti is considering keeping him in the line-up for the second leg at the Metropolitano say Marca. Fede Valverde will likely play at right-back, while Luka Modric seems set for a role off the bench again after completing 90 minutes against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday afternoon. That would leave a repeat midfield pairing of Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga as the obvious choice.

However the latter struggled against Atletico in the first length, and has lacked continuity all season due to injury issues. Ancelotti has not been impressed by his contributions of late, and will start a more defensive backline of Ferland Mendy, Antonio Rudiger and Raul Asencio with Valverde. Thus he is considering starting Brahim and Bellingham alongside Tchouameni behind the front three of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior – effectively five forwards based on their usage over the last two seasons.

While Brahim and Bellingham would obviously required to operate deeper and take on more defensive work, it is certainly as an offensive line-up as Ancelotti could come up with. He has been adamant that Modric can play three games per week, despite questions from the media, and it could be that this is the week he proves those doubts wrong. Los Blancos greatly improved with the introduction of the Croatian last week.