WATCH: Stunning strike gets Rayo Vallecano back to within one goal of Real Madrid

Real Madrid raced into a two-goal lead in their La Liga clash against Rayo Vallecano, but moments before half time, the visitors have got a goal back at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was Kylian Mbappe that scored for Real Madrid on the half hour mark, and only a few minutes later, it went 2-0 as Vinicius Junior found the back of the net after a fine solo goal. But now Rayo have managed to get themselves on the scoresheet, and in some style too as Pedro Diaz has fired an unstoppable effort past Andriy Lunin via the crossbar.

🌋 El golazo de Pedro Díaz 👆🏻 El primero con la camiseta del Rayo Vallecano 🙏🏻 Los de Íñigo Pérez se meten en el partido antes del descanso #RealMadridRayopic.twitter.com/Y1UmIVABXx — Tododeporte (@todode_deporte) March 9, 2025

It is a brilliant goal from Diaz, whose effort from the edge of the box gave Lunin no chance. It was originally not given as La Liga does not have goal-line technology in operation, but after a VAR, Rayo were able to celebrate.

A victory for Real Madrid will see them go above Atleti in the La Liga table after their defeat to Getafe earlier in the day, and so far, they are on course for this. However, that goal before half time will create some doubts.