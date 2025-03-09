WATCH: Real Madrid break the deadlock against Rayo Vallecano courtesy of Kylian Mbappe

It’s been a tough half hour for Real Madrid, but they have the breakthrough now in their La Liga clash against Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid did not have things their own way in the opening 30 minutes, but it matters little now as they have managed to break the deadlock. Kylian Mbappe is released down the left, and after cutting inside, he powers the ball into the far corner.

Kylian Mbappé with the opener for Real Madrid against Rayo! ⚪ A lovely finish into the bottom corner from the Frenchman 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/N6bcfKKSdV — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) March 9, 2025

KYLIAN MBAPPE WHAT A GOAL! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/zMVPoUvNZC — TC (@totalcristiano) March 9, 2025

KYLIAN MBAPPÉ GIVES REAL MADRID THE LEAD VS. RAYO VALLECANO! ON FIRE FOR MADRID!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/arR3aMRsdH — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 9, 2025

Real Madrid has been the subject of scrutiny in recent days after am underwhelming performance against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League earlier in the week. Carlo Ancelotti gave his backing to the French attacker during his press conference on Saturday, and that has been rewarded 24 hours later with a goal against Rayo.

A victory for Real Madrid will see them go above Atleti in the La Liga table after their defeat to Getafe earlier in the day, and so far, they are on course for this.