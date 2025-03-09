WATCH: Real Madrid add quickfire second goal as Vinicius Junior scores against Rayo Vallecano

Having broken the deadlock moments ago, Real Madrid have now doubled their lead against Rayo Vallecano in their La Liga clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was Kylian Mbappe that scored for Real Madrid on the half hour mark, and only a few minutes later, it has gone to 2-0 as Vinicius Junior has found the back of the net after a fine solo goal.

That is brilliant from Vini Jr! 😍 A deflection may have helped him on the finish but it was all Vinicius to turn the Rayo defence inside out before that 🙌 pic.twitter.com/SOV4GEIStX — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) March 9, 2025

VINICIUS JR WHAT A GOAL! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/RtHnE8g914 — TC (@totalcristiano) March 9, 2025

INCREDIBLE SOLO GOAL BY VINICIUS TO MAKE IT 2-0 REAL MADRID! UNREAL 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wCIz7R99QO — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 9, 2025

It’s an excellent goal from Vinicius, who did so well to come away from two or three Rayo players before finding the back of the net. He did get somewhat fortunate with the deflection that took the ball away from Augusto Batalla, but he will feel that he earned it after a fine solo run.

A victory for Real Madrid will see them go above Atleti in the La Liga table after their defeat to Getafe earlier in the day, and so far, they are on course for this.