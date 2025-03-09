Thibaut Courtois’ decision to return to Belgium duty has not been met with universal approval in the Red Devils camp.

Real Madrid’s No.1 is currently eighth on the all-time list of appearances for his national team with 102 caps ahead of his expected recall this month.

Courtois made the decision to temporarily step down from international duty in August 2024 following a dispute with former coach Domenico Tedesco.

With Tedesco removed from his role at the start of 2025, Courtois was rumoured to be ready to come back in from the cold, with new head coach Rudi Garcia open to a reconciliation.

Courtois stuck to his guns over the issue, claiming he ‘was right’ over the disagreement, and he responded positively to talks with Garcia.

Garcia offered a further update on the matter after speaking to the Belgian players involved the Champions League play-off between Real Madrid and Manchester City in February.

“He will be back. It’s excellent news for Belgium. I always considered Thibaut the best goalkeeper in the world,” he said.

“I went to see him in Madrid before Real Madrid vs. Man City, where I also met Kevin de Bruyne and Jeremy Doku.”

Despite the apparent strong response over Courtois’ return, and Belgium’s push to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, one player stands to lose out.

Wolfsburg keeper Koen Casteels has stepped into the gap vacated by Courtois, and performed well, but he now looks to be relegated to a bench role.

Casteels has reacted angrily to the news with the 32-year-old criticising Courtois and confirming his retirement from international football.

“It’s strange that the football association has turned 180 degrees to roll out the red carpet and welcome him back with open arms,” he stated on the MIDMID Podcast.

“It’s a bit strange that Courtois can decide for himself whether he can come back.

“It’s not so much towards Thibaut, but the football association. This does not fit with the standards and values I have about what a team sport should have.

“As of today, I am no longer available [for the national team].”