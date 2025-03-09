Sevilla consider summer move for 13-goal Rangers star

It has been well-documented that Sevilla have had striker woes this season, and the intention will be to rectify this problem during the summer. Starting number nine Issac Romero has managed only three La Liga goals during the current campaign, with January addition Akor Adams having yet to get off the mark – although he only played nine minutes before picking up a thigh injury last month.

Due to their well-documented financial problems, Sevilla cannot afford to spend big on a new striker, especially considering that they already that Romero and Adams – and also Kelechi Iheanacho, who joined English side Middlesbrough on loan during the winter transfer window. Because of this, they have turned their attention to Scotland.

As per Africafoot (via ED), Sevilla have registered their interest in Rangers striker Hamza Igemane. The 22-year-old has been in good form in his first season at the Scottish giants, having registered 13 goals across all competitions, with four having come in the Europa League.

Sevilla sporting director has been convinced by Igemane, who appears to have been added to Los Nervionenses’ shortlist for the summer transfer window. In the club’s opinion, his asking price, which has not been revealed, is considered to be achievable.

Igemane could end up being a replacement for Romero, who has been linked with a move away from Sevilla in recent weeks. The Spaniard would not be sold cheaply, but if he were to go, the funds would be there to enter into negotiations with Rangers.

It remains to be seen whether Sevilla do end up making a move for Igemane during the summer transfer window. Rangers fans will hope not, but given the promising performances that he has produced this season, a move to Europe’s top five leagues does seem inevitable.