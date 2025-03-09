Real Madrid move into second in La Liga with narrow victory over Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid have returned to winning ways in La Liga after picking up a narrow 2-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was a frustrating start to the match for Real Madrid, who started with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe despite the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against Atletico Madrid being in only three days’ time. However, that decision from Carlo Ancelotti paid dividends on the half hour mark as Los Blancos broke the deadlock with their first meaningful chance.

Kylian Mbappe received the ball on the left side, and after cutting in on his right foot, he slammed the ball into the far corner, leaving Rayo goalkeeper Augusto Batalla with absolutely no chance.

Four minutes later, Real Madrid would double their advantage. Luka Modric played in Vinicius Junior on the left, and after moving away from multiple Rayo defenders, he turned the ball in at the near post – a deflection took the ball away from Batalla, although the Brazilian superstar will feel that he earned that luck after a wonderful solo run.

Rayo could count unfortunate to be two goals behind, but in the final seconds of the first half, they managed to cut Real Madrid’s advantage to one. It was a stunning strike from midfielder Pedro Diaz that left Andriy Lunin with no chance – it was not initially given as there was uncertainty about whether the ball crossed the line, but it was confirmed by VAR.

Real Madrid and Rayo both pushed to score in the second half, but neither could. The result means that Los Blancos are up to second in La Liga after Atletico Madrid’s defeat at Getafe earlier on Sunday, while the visitors stay in seventh.