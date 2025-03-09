Real Madrid star ‘committed until 2026’ amid Saudi Pro League interest

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger is not interested in a summer exit from the club.

Injuries in Carlo Ancelotti’s back line have further highlighted just how important Rudiger is within his Los Blancos ranks this season.

With Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal both ruled out for the remainder of the campaign due to long-term ACL injuries, Rudiger has taken on even greater responsibility.

The former Chelsea star is the clear leader of Ancelotti’s back four with his experience vital in settling a backshift defensive unit.

The rise of Raul Asencio has been helped significantly by his presence with the veteran campaigner also easing Aurelien Tchouameni’s switch from midfield as cover in 2025.

As per reports from Relevo, the Saudi Pro League are very interested in an offer for Rudiger, alongside their wider push to sign Vinicius Junior in the Middle East.

Despite the speculation on what Vinicius’ future holds beyond June, Rudiger’s stance looks to be clearer at this stage, with his current contact running until June 2026.

The 32-year-old remains fully committed to completing his current agreement until the end of next season and he will not look to break it before then.

The financial might of Saudi Arabia is not enough to sever his link to Real Madrid but the situation could change next summer.

Real Madrid are rumoured to be open to a 12 month renewal – as per their infamous policy on players aged 30+ – but that will not include a salary to match what is on offer in Saudi Arabia.

Ancelotti can rest assured over Rudiger’s continuation for another year in Madrid, but his next step remains undecided with the a new central defender on the transfer agenda this summer as RB Leipzig star Castello Lukeba remains an option if a deal can be struck with the his current team.