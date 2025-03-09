Real Betis planning to activate loanee’s €8m buy clause

Real Betis have not had the easiest season, but things have started to pick up in recent weeks as they have won four of their last six matches across all competitions. During this period, Brazilian defender Natan has been important, having played in the three UEFA Conference League games (two vs KAA Gent, one vs Vitoria de Guimaraes).

In recent months, Natan has not been counted on in La Liga, with head coach Manuel Pellegrini preferring to partner nailed-on starter Diego Llorente with Marc Bartra. Despite this, club officials are very happy with the 24-year-old, who signed last summer on a season-long loan deal from Napoli.

La idea del área deportiva del Betis, con Manu Fajardo al frente, es fichar de forma definitiva al central brasileño Natan Bernardo de Souza, por 8 millones de euros, del Nápoles. La cifra también es baja para todo lo que ha hecho el jugador con la camiseta verdiblanca, que se… pic.twitter.com/D8osIvwyyg — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) March 9, 2025

As part of that agreement with the Serie A side, Betis retained an option to buy Natan for €8m. And according to Matteo Moretto, the sporting department’s idea is to activate this at the end of the season.

As per the information from Moretto, Betis consider the price for Natan to be low considering the impact that he has made the club this season. They have been very happy with his performances when called upon by Pellegrini.

Centre-back has been a problem position for Betis over the last couple of seasons, but the signings of Llorente and Natan last summer have certainly allowed some stability to be built at the Benito Villamarin. Because of this solid case, Pellegrini’s side are also thriving in attack with the likes of Jesus Rodriguez, Isco and Antony, who is another player that could have his stay at Los Verdiblancos extended during the summer transfer window.

Betis will be eyeing another important transfer window in the summer, as they aim to continue closing the gap to Athletic Club, Villarreal and the other teams that are fighting to qualify for next season’s Champions League – they could even do it this season with a phenomenal season run-in.