Predicted Teams Real Madrid-Rayo Vallecano: Carlo Ancelotti calls on returning Jude Bellingham

Due to Barcelona’s match against Osasuna being postponed, Real Madrid have the opportunity to go level on points with their bitter rivals in the La Liga table if they defeat Rayo Vallecano on Sunday afternoon.

Real Madrid are aiming to return to winning ways in La Liga after last weekend’s disappointing defeat against Real Betis. However, Carlo Ancelotti will also have one eye on Wednesday’s Champions League round of 16 second leg against Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano, so it will not be a full-strength side that appears at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, it is still expected to be strong. As per Marca, there will be a return to the line-up for Jude Bellingham, who has missed the last two La Liga matches, as well as the midweek victory over Atleti in the Champions League, because of suspension. He is expected to replace Brahim Diaz, meaning that he would link up with fellow attacking superstars Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.

Luka Modric will return in midfield in place of Eduardo Camavinga, while in defence, there is to be recalls for Fran Garcia, Lucas Vazquez and David Alaba, with Federico Valverde, who is available as per Ancelotti, Ferland Mendy and Antonio Rudiger dropping to the bench.

Rayo Vallecano have had a difficult run of late, with defeats to Barcelona and Villarreal as well as a draw against Sevilla last time out. They will be hoping to bounce back in this Madrid derby, and they have caused Real Madrid problems over the last 18 months. However, they will be without several key players, including Abdul Mumin, Isi Palazon and Jorge de Frutos. Veteran defender Aridane is set to start, as is Oscar Trejo.

Real Madrid will be desperate to return to winning ways in La Liga, and they are big favourites to get back on track domestically. However, Rayo are bound to make things difficult, so there should be no room for complacency.