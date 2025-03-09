Manchester City challenging Arsenal for €25m La Liga star

The La Liga market is one that Premier League have increasingly looked to in recent years, and the expectation is that this will continue in 2025 for the summer transfer window. There are an abundance of talented younger players in Spanish football that have been linked with moving to England, and one of those is Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

Garcia, who has been one of the best goalkeepers in La Liga this season, came close to joining Arsenal last summer. While they are expected to reignite their interest for 2025, they will face increased competition this time around.

Manchester City have been credited with an interest in Garcia, and the same can be said for Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen. And to make matters worse for Arsenal and these clubs, it has been reported from England (via ED) that Manchester City have now joined the race for the 23-year-old.

Espanyol are prepared to let Garcia leave, given their well-documented financial problems. He has a €25m release clause for the start of the summer, although Los Pericos may be prepared to accept a lower price.

It is no surprise that Garcia has attracted significant interest over the last few months. He is arguably the reason that Espanyol do not currently reside in the La Liga relegation zone, and he will hope that if he does leave, he will leave with the Catalan club still in the top flight of Spanish football.

The clubs interested in Garcia are likely to continue monitoring his performances for Espanyol for the remainder of the season, before deciding whether to make a move during the summer transfer window. It is worth noting that he is on the cusp of being called up to the Spanish national team, so wherever he does go, he will most likely be keen to continuing being the number one goalkeeper.