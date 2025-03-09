Sunday’s La Liga action saw Atletico Madrid slip up in the La Liga title race and Athletic Club bolster their push for UEFA Champions League qualification.

Real Sociedad lost out at home to Sevilla as the Basque side now face a crunch midweek Europa League trip to Manchester United.

Let’s take a look at how Sunday’s action unfolded…

Getafe 2-1 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid end the weekend one point behind Barcelona and Real Madrid as the latter won 2-1 at home to Rayo Vallecano.

Hosts Getafe turned in a typically gritty performance and Diego Simeone was forced to rely on Alexander Sorloth off the bench to score from the penalty spot.

🚨🇪🇸 GOAL | Getafe 0-1 Atlético Madrid | Sorloth SORLOTH OPENS THE SCORING FOR ATLETICO MADRID!pic.twitter.com/SvpvdtQOdC — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) March 9, 2025

However, the game descended into chaos in the final minutes as Angel Correa was sent off, and Mauro Arambarri equalised – and then netted a shock winner for the home side.

Up next for Simeone is that all-important Champions League last 16 second leg with Real Madrid.

Athletic Club 1-1 Mallorca

Athletic Club opened up a five-point gap between themselves and fifth place Villarreal with a draw against Mallorca in Bilbao.

Neither side created much in the first half before Antonio Raillo headed the visitors in front just after the restart.

However, that lead only lasted two minutes, before Nico Williams nodded home for a point.

Great response from Athletic Club! 🦁 Nico Williams equalises moments after his side had fallen behind 👏 pic.twitter.com/uSj2aRvot5 — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) March 9, 2025

Real Betis 1-0 Las Palmas

Real Betis edged up to sixth place as they sealed a 1-0 win over ten man Las Palmas.

Dario Essugo’s second half red card changed the flow of the game and Diego Llorente fired home a superb winner for the hosts ahead of their Conference League trip to Vitoria in midweek.

Diego Llorente ha rematado mejor que Vitor Roque: pic.twitter.com/BWlgboaroq — Orgullo Betis (@orgullobetis) March 9, 2025

Real Sociedad 0-1 Sevilla

In the final game on Sunday a rotated La Real lost out to Chidera Ejuke’s second half goal as Sevilla leapfrogged them into 10th spot in the table.

The changes were made by Imanol Alguacil with their Europa League clash with United on a knife edge.

Images via Getty Images/One Football