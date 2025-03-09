“I understand that people did not like it” – Carlo Ancelotti reacts to fan complaints during Rayo Vallecano victory

Real Madrid were not at their best against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, but they still did enough to take the three points with a 2-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu. It is a result that means the defending champions are up to second in the La Liga table, leapfrogging Atletico Madrid after they lost at Getafe earlier in the day.

As per Diario AS, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti reflected on his side’s victory against Rayo, which he believes to be more significant than many would think.

“The feeling is good, because the objective was to win. The first half was very good, we could have been 3-0 up, but it was 2-1. That’s where the second half got complicated. Although we also had many chances… But when you are 2-1 in the 75th minute, what you have to do is avoid problems and defend well.

“I understand that people didn’t like it, but we must bear in mind that many of the teams that have played in the Champions League have suffered. Inter, Liverpool, Leverkusen, Bayern… It’s very difficult to prepare for these games, against teams that are doing well and put the intensity of Rayo into it.”

Ancelotti was asked about Kylian Mbappe, who bounced back from his poor performance against Atletico Madrid earlier in the week to score against Rayo.

“The goal is an important thing. Until the 70th minute, both he and Vinicius did very well, generating many chances. But when I think it’s time to defend, I take the forwards off. This is not a problem for me. It was the same with the decision to take off Rodrygo, because this will be good for him.”

Jude Bellingham appeared to suffer a blow to his knee during the match, which Ancelotti addressed. He also spoke on Thibaut Courtois, who missed out against Rayo.

“Jude is back in good condition. Thibaut has a small problem and I think he will be recovered by Wednesday. My opinion about the game is the same as I said before: in the first half we played well and in the second, we lowered the level.”