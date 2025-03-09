Gavi among two Barcelona players that could be considered for big-money sales

Barcelona are expected to be busy this summer, but in order to do all of the business that they want, they will be required to make sales, as they are still very much in a poor financial situation despite making their long-awaited return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule in January.

The intention of sporting director Deco is for a new big-name attacker to be added to Hansi Flick’s squad before the start of next season, with Liverpool winger Luis Diaz being his favourite. However, the likelihood is that a sale in the same region of price would be needed, but at this stage, there are not many candidates.

The likes of Andreas Christensen, Eric Garcia and Frenkie de Jong have been linked with summer exits – although the latter would not be leaving if he signs a new contract in the coming weeks. As such, other players could be considered, and according to Relevo, two players that may be on the chopping block soon are Gavi and Fermin Lopez.

According to the report, Gavi and Fermin are not currently being considered as candidates to be sold, but if they continue to be squad players for Flick rather than regular starters, neither will be classed as non-transferable – this is despite both players having recently signed new, long-term contracts.

Flick does count on both Gavi and Fermin, but neither play has played as much as expected in recent weeks. The hope is that they will start to be counted on more between now and the end of the season.

It will be interesting to see who is targeted as a possible big-money departee for Barcelona ahead of the summer transfer window. Supporters would certainly be disappointed if it were Gavi or Fermin – and especially the former.