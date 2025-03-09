Real Madrid ticked off an important box this weekend via a 2-1 home win over Rayo Vallecano.

Los Blancos moved level on points with Barcelona at the top of La Liga with the Catalans not in action following the postponement of their clash with Osasuna.

Third place Atletico Madrid slipped to a 2-1 loss at Getafe with Diego Simeone’s side now a point behind the El Clasico duo.

Every game and every detail is vital at this point of the campaign as Carlo Ancelotti looks to balance his squad.

Managing playing time is vital with Real Madrid fighting across three fronts.

The Italian is aiming to ensure no player is overstretched and he will look to bring in rest periods at key times despite thee risk of dropping points.

Versatile star Fede Valverde is one of those players being brought in and out of the team this month as he manages a muscle issue.

Ancelotti has monitored his input to the second with Uruguayan continuing to impress at right-back in Dani Carvajal’s absence.

He is expected to captain the team at Atletico Madrid in midweek with Ancelotti’s charges carrying a 2-1 UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg lead across the capital with them.

Valverde was given around 25 minutes off the bench against Rayo and he admitted the club’s ‘secret weapon’ medical staff are working overtime to maximise rest and recovery in a tight schedule.

“We know Wednesday night will be the game of the season. We appreciate the support, and if we are united, we can achieve everything,” as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

“I feel fine and happy. Mentally I am very calm. We are doing what we have to do to recover, with the help of all the doctors, physios and our families at home, to ensure we are in the best physical shape.”