Chelsea ready to pounce if Spain star misses La Liga promotion goal

Chelsea are readying themselves for a summer transfer raid on highly-rated Spain U21 international Yeremay Hernandez.

The Blues have registered a firm interest in the talented 22-year-old winger, who has been in excellent club form this season for Deportivo La Coruna, with the Chelsea link stretching back to 2024.

Chelsea pushed hard to secure a deal in the final days of the January transfer window but their efforts were eventually rebuffed by the Galicians.

The final transfer offer submitted by Chelsea was in the region of €15m, but Deportivo were determined to hold out for €20m, which is his full release clause.

As time ran out at the start of 2025, rumours also indicated the player himself would have rejected any advance even if the clause was triggered, as he wanted to remain in place until the end of the season.

The primary reason behind his decision was to try and lead Deportivo’s push for La Liga promotion from the Segunda Division in 2025.

Hernandez has already scored nine league goals, and laid on four assists, with Deportivo currently 11th in the table, and just 12 league games left to play in the regular season.

However, the playoff set up is complex, with the top two qualifying for promotion automatically, and third spot to sixth heading into the playoffs – which include two-legged semi finals and a final on into June.

As per reports from Diario AS, that will not discourage Chelsea who are prepared to wait, and Enzo Maresca is ready to make his move if Deportivo fail to make it back to the top-flight.

Deportivo have been on the slide since their relegation in 2018 – including a spell in the third tier – followed by promotions in recent years.

It is a real story of revival from a club who reached the UEFA Champions League semi finals back in 2004.