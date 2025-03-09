Carlo Ancelotti offered a positive injury update ahead of Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League battle with Atletico Madrid on March 12.

Los Blancos moved level on points with La Liga leaders Barcelona this weekend with the Catalans postponing their clash with Osasuna following the passing of club doctor Carles Minarro Garcia.

Real Madrid’s 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano means they are now only behind La Blaugrana on head-to-head record as third place Atletico Madrid lost 2-1 away at Getafe.

However, Ancelotti’s attention now turns to his European title defence in midweek, with his team leading 2-1 from the first leg.

Key duo Thibaut Courtois and Antonio Rudiger missed out against Rayo, with illness and muscle soreness respectively, but Ancelotti confirmed both would be OK to return.

“Thibaut had a small problem, but I think he will be fit for Wednesday. Hopefully Rudiger will recover from the flu too,” as per quotes from Diario AS.

Ancelotti also confirmed Jude Bellingham is not an injury concern after being taken off in the final minutes at home to Rayo.

Bellingham missed the first leg due a suspension triggered by yellow card accumulation in Europe this season and he will be one of limited starting team changes between the two games from Ancelotti.

Versatile operator Fede Valverde is expected to start again at right-back for Ancelotti with Raul Asencio tipped to start over David Alaba in central defence.

Brahim Diaz netted the winner at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu less than a week ago but the Morocco international looks likely to be the one rotated out for Bellingham in an attacking midfield spot.

Five members of Ancelotti’s squad are still just one yellow card away from missing a potential quarter final first leg including Rudiger, club captain Luka Modric, plus Eduardo Camavainga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Endrick Felipe.