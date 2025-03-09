Barcelona players, Real Madrid lead tributes to Carles Miñarro García

On Saturday, Spanish football was rocked by the news that Barcelona doctor Carles Minarro Garcia had passed away hours before the match against Osasuna, which was postponed, at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Minarro, who was 40, was a much-loved figure at Barcelona, and that has been reflected in the tributes that have been paid in the hours after his death was confirmed.

Difícil de creer y aceptar todo lo que ha pasado… Carles, muchas gracias por todo lo que me has ayudado, no solo este año, sino, a lo largo de toda mi carrera. Se te echará mucho de menos, y tu persona será siempre recordada en nuestros corazones, y en el de mi familia.

DEP Doc pic.twitter.com/vXMCWMosEq — Dani Olmo (@daniolmo7) March 8, 2025

Dani Olmo was one of the first to pay tribute to Minarro Garcia, as he penned a heartfelt message on X.

“It’s hard to believe and accept everything that has happened… Carles, thank you very much for everything you have helped me with, not only this year, but throughout my entire career. You will be greatly missed, and you will always be remembered in our hearts, and in the hearts of my family. RIP Doc.”

Gavi, who was recently treated by Minarro Garcia after suffering a head knock in the victory over Alaves, was another to pay tribute to the doctor, as per MD.

“DEP, Doqui. Always in our hearts, we will miss you very much.”

Another player that was notably treated by Minarro Garcia was Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who suffered a serious knee injury against Villarreal last September. The German goalkeeper also paid tribute.

“I am at a loss for words… I send all my strength and support to your family and friends. Rest in peace. We will miss you very much and we will always carry you in our hearts, Carles.”

Of the clubs that paid their condolences to Barcelona and Minarro Garcia’s family were Real Madrid, who released a statement on Saturday night.

“Real Madrid, its president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of the doctor of FC Barcelona, Carles Miñarro García. Real Madrid would like to express its condolences and affection to all his family, his teammates, FC Barcelona and all his loved ones. Rest in peace.”