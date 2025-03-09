Barcelona quoted €25m to sign defender from La Liga rivals

As per a request from head coach Hansi Flick, Barcelona will aim to sign a new right-back during the summer transfer window. The idea is for a player to be brought in that can compete with current starter Jules Kounde, especially given that Hector Fort is expected to leave the club – likely on loan.

Barcelona should be able to spend a significant amount of money this summer now that they are back within La Liga’s 1:1 rule, although they still need to sell to generate funds. Because of this, it is likely that the new right-back will not be a big signing, considering that the intention of sporting director Deco is to go big on a new attacker.

For the right-back spot, Deco’s favourite is Rayo Vallecano’s Andrei Ratiu, who has been one of the standout performers in the position in La Liga this season. However, it does appear that it will be difficult for the Catalans to do a deal in the summer.

That’s because Rayo Vallecano sporting director David Cobeno has told Radio MARCA (via Sport) that there are no plans for negotiations to be held with any club that wishes to sign the Romanian international.

“Andrei is a 50/50 player of ours, if someone wants to ask us about him we can talk, but we will ask for the clause. It’s his first season in the elite on a continuous basis and we want him to stay with us. He is a fundamental pillar so that next year the team can continue to grow in La Liga.”

Ratiu’s release clause is €25m, but Rayo would only pocket €12.5m if that was triggered during the summer because Villarreal have 50% of the player’s rights – and this is likely the reason that the Madrid-based club are not willing to accept less. They are no rush to less as his current deal ends in 2028, and because of this, Barcelona may have to look elsewhere.