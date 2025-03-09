Barcelona on alert as defender addresses transfer speculation

Oscar Mingueza is having a fine season, and because of this, the former Barcelona defender has started attracting strong interest from clubs across Europe. Because of this, Celta Vigo could have a very tough job on their hands to retain his services for the 2025-26 campaign and beyond.

Clubs in England and Germany have been credited with an interest in Mingueza, who is available on the market for €20m, as that is the value of his release clause. Barcelona will be monitoring the situation as they have 50% of the 25-year-old’s rights, meaning that they would pocket half of the transfer fee – or equally, they can sign him for €10m, which could be a good idea given that they are in the market for a new right-back.

Despite all of this speculation, Mingueza is solely focused on Celta. He is keen to have a good final few months of the season, of which he should play a big part for Claudio Giraldez’s side.

“I’ve always said that I’m very happy here. Things have been talked about this winter market, but personally I have been focused on my own thing, on doing my job as best as possible to help the team. I really want to have a good year, to finish this season very well.”

Mingueza also spoke on Celta’s 2-1 victory over Leganes on Saturday, during which he scored his third goal of the season – it is also a result that has seen the Galicians move into eight place in the La Liga standings.

“In the second half we didn’t have as much control of the game, but we were better defensively. We are on the right track, but we have to take it game by game because there is still a long way to go.”