Angel Correa faces extended La Liga ban after referee abuse

Angel Correa could be hit with a huge ban following his red card in Atletico Madrid’s 2-1 La Liga loss at Getafe.

Los Rojiblancos lost ground in the title race with defeat in the south of Madrid with bad tempered scenes in the final minutes.

Correa was sent on as a half-time replacement by Diego Simeone with Getafe digging in for a typically dogged defensive display.

Fellow substitute Alexander Sorloth netted from the penalty spot to put Simeone on course for a vital win but the contest was flipped in the final five minutes.

Correa was initially shown a yellow card for a high challenge on Djene Dakonam but that was upgraded to a red following a VAR check.

The Argentina international was incensed by the decision and had to dragged away from match referee Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez.

Correa launched a foul mouthed tirade at Cuadra Fernandez on his way off the pitch as Mauro Arambarri immediately equalised for Getafe.

The situation was made even worse for Simeone in ten minutes of added time as Arambarri then poked home a shock winner.

Simeone declined to comment on the issue at full-time and Correa issued an apology to the officials via social media.

However, the automatic ban incoming will see him miss the home clash with Barcelona next weekend, but his suspension is expected to be increased as per Marca.

Due to the language used by Correa, he could face a four-game ban, with some sources indicating the 30-year-old may not feature again this season depending on the severity of the punishment – which could be up to 12 games, if La Liga deem his action serious enough.

Atletico Madrid and La Liga will offer an update on the situation in the coming days but Correa is eligible to face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League without issue.

