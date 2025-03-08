Vitor Roque aims dig at Real Betis following Palmeiras move

Last week, Vitor Roque left Barcelona to join Palmeiras on a permanent basis – and in the process, his Real Betis loan deal was terminated. The 19-year-old had a tough time in Spanish football since his arrival in January 2023, but now he is aiming to get his career back on track now that he has returned to his homeland.

On Friday, Roque was presented to the media by Palmeiras, and he also spoke on the process of returning to Brazil, as per ED.

“When Palmeiras offers you a contract it’s difficult to say no. I have returned with a clear conscience. Now it’s over, I’m focused here. I want to do the best I can so that in the future I can return to Europe in the future. When I arrived in Spain I was not one hundred percent, perhaps that was one of the reasons why I did not perform at my best.”

Roque revealed that he has joined Palmeiras to win trophies, which is something that he did not see happening had he remained in Spain – and specifically, with Betis.

“Certainly, the Club World Cup weighed in the decision. Playing in it is a dream and, if I have the opportunity, it will be incredible. I have come to win titles. At Betis we were fighting to be able to be in the Conference League. At Palmeiras we will fight to win the league and opt for all the titles.

“But I appreciate the affection of the Barcelona and Betis fans. In my matches I didn’t lack grit, maybe the technical things didn’t go as they should have, but I’m calm with my work there.”

Betis supporters are bound to feel somewhat offended by Roque’s comments, especially considering that he struggled to make an impact during his time at the club.