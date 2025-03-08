Spain to be without key defender for UEFA Nations League clash against The Netherlands

Spain are one of the favourites to win the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League, but first, they must see off The Netherlands in the quarter-final tie later this month. Luis de la Fuente will name his squad for the two-legged affair on Friday, and ahead of that announcement, he has received some bad news.

Dani Vivian would have been one of the undisputed names included in de la Fuente’s squad, as he has been for most of the season. However, he is almost certain to miss out against The Netherlands after picking up an injury in the first half of Athletic Club’s 2-1 defeat to AS Roma in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League round of 16 tie on Thursday.

Athletic have confirmed that Vivian has suffered “a moderate muscle injury in the biceps femoris of his right leg”, and while there is no timeline for his return, Marca say that he will not play again until after the international break.

On top of Spain’s UEFA Nations League quarter-final clash against The Netherlands, Vivian will also miss Athletic’s return leg at San Mames against Roma in the Europa League, as well as La Liga matches against Mallorca and Sevilla.

Vivian’s absence gives an extra opportunity to those central defenders who are on the brink of being called up to the senior Spanish national team. Real Madrid youngster Raul Asencio is one of those, as are Barcelona veteran Inigo Martinez and AFC Bournemouth starlet Dean Huijsen.

Vivian’s absence is a big blow for Spain and de la Fuente, as the likelihood is that he would have been a starter against The Netherlands, given that he has elevated himself ahead of Robin Le Normand in recent months as a result of his impressive performances for Athletic.