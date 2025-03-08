Real Sociedad unlikely to sign West Ham United loanee on permanent basis

Despite still being in three competitions, Real Sociedad have had a tough season up until now, but one ray of light has been Nayef Aguerd. The Moroccan defender joined last summer on loan from West Ham United, and he has been a beacon of hope for Imanol Alguacil’s side, who have been strong at the back.

Aguerd has been one of the best central defenders in La Liga this season, and because of this, there is bound to be plenty of speculation on his future. In recent weeks, he has been linked to Manchester United, and La Real would also dearly love to be able to retain his services on a permanent basis – and they should have the money to do so, given that Martin Zubimendi is expected to leave the club in the summer, with Arsenal favourites to sign him.

However, it is not expected to be easy at all for La Real to retain Aguerd’s services, with reports in England (via FootballFanCast) stating that West Ham do not have any plans to let their defender leave during the summer transfer window, with new head coach Graham Potter keen to have him in his squad for the start of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

It was Potter’s predecessor Julen Loptegui, who previously managed Real Madrid and Sevilla, that allowed Aguerd to join La Real last summer, and given West Ham’s struggles this season, they could have done with him staying rather than spending the campaign in Donostia-San Sebastian.

It remains to be seen how the situation plays out with Aguerd, but it would be a surprise if La Real didn’t at least make an attempt to sign him on a permanent basis. However, for now, it does appear that West Ham have no intention of allowing their player to leave.