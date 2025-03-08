Real Madrid star joins Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham in trademarking celebration

MADRID, SPAIN - AUGUST 25: Brahim Diaz of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Valladolid CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 25, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Over the last few weeks, Brahim Diaz has become increasingly more prominent at Real Madrid, having been decisive on the pitch – most recently during the Madrid derby earlier this week, during which he scored the winning goal in Los Blancos’ Champions League round of 16 first leg against Atletico Madrid.

Brahim has largely been a squad player for Real Madrid since returning to the club in the summer of 2023. Despite this, he has impressed during his limited minutes, with 18 goals and 14 assists accumulated over 81 appearances – many of which have been as a substitute.

Jude Bellingham’s recent suspensions in La Liga and the Champions League have given Brahim the opportunity to start, and he has taken his chance. As well as netting against Atleti, he also scored Real Madrid’s only goal in the defeat at Real Betis last weekend.

Whenever Brahim finds the back of the net, he celebrates in typical fashion – by shrugging. This has become iconic for Real Madrid supporters, and now, the 25-year-old has opted to trademark his celebration, as reported by Diario AS.

Brahim has reserved the exclusive use of his gesture at the Intellectual Property Office of the European Union, becoming the third Real Madrid player to do so after Kylian Mbappe and Bellingham. As per the report, the Spain-born Moroccan international has taken this step to “protect” his celebration, which has deep meaning to him.

Real Madrid will hope that the celebration keeps making a regular appearance between now and the end of the season. Brahim has been a very valuable member of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad since his return from AC Milan 21 months ago, and he should continue to do so, provided that he remains content playing predominantly second-fiddle to the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Mbappe and Bellingham for years to come.