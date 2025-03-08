‘No exact date’ confirmed as Barcelona suffer fresh Camp Nou setback

Barcelona fans remain without a firm update over when their iconic Camp Nou home will reopen following major renovations.

La Blaugrana fans are desperate to return home, but given the multiple setbacks to the construction project, it is far from certain they will be able to be back before June – despite receiving guarantees from the construction company leading the work.

Due to a busy schedule, split across three competitions, the club could opt for pragmatism and stay at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys for the remainder of 2024/25.

Barcelona have seen their request to remain in place confirmed by local authorities until the end of the campaign and that looks increasingly likely.

There is still remains some optimism on holding the final games of 2024/25 there and the date previously marked was the El Clasico clash with Real Madrid, scheduled for the weekend of the 11th of May.

Previous estimates indicated Barcelona could be able to increase their hosting capacity to 60,000 for that game to also bring in a significant revenue boost for the summer.

However, that hope appears to have been extinguished following an update from Barcelona’s vice president Elena Fort, who confirmed the club will avoid providing dates to prevent missed deadlines.

“As of today we will no longer set an exact date for the reopening and return to the Camp Nou,” as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

“The picture I’m telling you today, which could change in a week, is that work is going at a great pace. Yesterday we published some of the photos of the newly installed seats and we are working on the issue of the grass.

“The interior work is also very advanced. There are some delivery dates for the work and we will assess, when the time comes, whether it is worthwhile to play games there in May.”