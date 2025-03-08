Nico Williams confirms ‘right decision’ to reject Barcelona transfer

Athletic Club star Nico Williams has revealed he has no regrets over opting against a move to Barcelona last summer.

The Spain international was openly pursued by La Blaugrana following his UEFA Euro 2024 title win with La Roja in July 2024.

The story became the major summer transfer saga in La Liga, and despite coming under sustained pressure to sell him to their Catalan rivals, Athletic Club held firm and kept hold of their asset.

Williams had previously indicated his interest in leaving but he also wanted to play European football in Bilbao this season.

Barcelona’s interest continues to cool in 2025 with the latest update on his future hinting at Arsenal being ready to trigger his €58m release clause in June.

His current side will not give up without a fight, and the Basque giants will demand his full clause, as part of expected talks with Arsenal.

That has been accepted by the Gunners and Mikel Arteta could pay over his fee, to split payments across a longer period, as part of a lengthy contract offer for the 22-year-old.

Williams’ current focus lies in Bilbao until the end of the campaign as Ernesto Valverde’s team aim to progress into the UEFA Europa League quarter finals next month.

The winger has looked to address the speculation head on and indicated there are no ‘what ifs’ over his call to reject Barcelona at this point in his career.

“At that moment last summer I made the decision that I considered to be correct and I’m very happy with it,” he told an interview with L’Equipe.

“It was for my family. The relationship we have with this club is incredible and I don’t think I’ll find this atmosphere anywhere else.

Williams’ comments will give Athletic Club fans hope they can hold off Arsenal and other interested parties this summer as he faces a key career decision.