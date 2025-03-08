Newcastle line up Spain international as Alexander Isak replacement option

Newcastle United are looking at Spain international Samu Aghehowa as a potential transfer option to replace Alexander Isak this summer.

The Magpies are braced for a flood of offers for their Swedish superstar in the coming months with the club aware of major interest in him.

Isak’s eye-catching goal record on Tyneside has caught the attention of other Premier League sides and Barcelona.

However, with Newcastle under no significant pressure to sell the former Real Sociedad striker, they could demand a Premier League record £150m fee.

If Isak does leave St. James’ Park, Eddie Howe will be on the hunt for a new attacker, potentially with the offer of playing UEFA Champions League football next season.

As per reports from Football Insider, Newcastle have been scouting Aghehowa since the start of 2025, following an impressive first season at Porto.

Aghehowa made the decision to leave Atletico Madrid last summer, after being unconvinced over his first team role under Diego Simeone, but Los Rojiblancos are rumoured to still hold a 50% sell-on fee over his £82.5m release clause in Portugal.

20 goals in 32 games in all competitions is a strong return for the 20-year-old but any move from Newcastle will not be straightforward.

Howe will continue to prioritise keeping Isak as his Plan A with the report adding Newcastle will not pay Aghehowa’s full release clause at this stage.

Porto are still looking to secure a huge fee for their star striker, but the club could also exercise their right to buy 30% more of his rights from Atletico Madrid before entering into sale talks, to ensure they receive more from a potential transfer exit.

Porto are currently third in the Portuguese top-flight, with only the champions qualifying directly for the Champions League next season, and second spot heading into the tournament qualifiers in August.