Liverpool could charge Real Madrid for pre-Club World Cup transfer business

This summer, there will be two transfer windows for clubs competing in the Club World Cup, and one of those is Real Madrid. It is not expected to be overly busy period for Los Blancos in terms of off-field business, but one deal that they are hoping to complete is one that would bring Trent Alexander-Arnold in.

At Real Madrid, it is taken for granted that Alexander-Arnold will join the club when his Liverpool contract expires on the 30th of June, although he could end up arriving sooner if they wish to have him in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for the Club World Cup.

Liverpool are not obligated to release Alexander-Arnold until his contract ends, so Real Madrid would likely need to pay a transfer fee in order to bring him in before the Club World Cup, as reported by MD.

Right-back is a position that has caused concerns at Real Madrid since Dani Carvajal ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament back in October. Lucas Vazquez is the only natural option there, but his defensive deficiencies have meant that Ancelotti has relied on Federico Valverde in big matches – and the likelihood is that he will be utilised in defence if Alexander-Arnold does not arrive before travelling to the United States, given that Carvajal is not expected to recover in time.

First and foremost, Real Madrid need to reach a pre-contract agreement with Alexander-Arnold, which is something that they have yet to do, despite their confidence. Liverpool have not given up hope of retaining their academy graduate, but they are running out of time before his current deal runs out.

If Real Madrid do secure an agreement with Alexander-Arnold, the likelihood is that they will consider bringing him in for the Club World Cup – but only if Liverpool’s demands are deemed to be favourable.