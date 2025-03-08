Saturday’s early La Liga games featured three matches involving the relegation battle and the fight for European qualification.

Celta Vigo boosted their late season push for a top seven finish, with a home win over struggling Leganes, and the visitors remain in danger alongside Valencia and Alaves.

Let’s take a look at how Saturday’s action unfolded…

Celta Vigo 2-1 Leganes

With seventh spot expected to be enough for a place in Europe next season, Celta’s recent run of form could prove to be very timely, as they move level on points with Rayo Vallecano.

The Galicians end the weekend unbeaten in their last five league games, via three points against Leganes making it three home wins on the bounce.

Both sides were bright in the opening stages as Valentin Rosier slotted Leganes 1-0 up, and Oscar Mingueza equalised, all before the half hour mark.

8 – Celta de Vigo's Óscar Mingueza has been involved in eight goals in 24 LaLiga games 24/25 (three goals and five assists), just one less than in his previous four seasons in the competition combined (nine, four goals and five assists in 105 games). Motivated. pic.twitter.com/x2NeFVoeWq — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 8, 2025

However, in a chaotic end to the first half – with Celta Vigo controversially denied a penalty – Alfonso Gonzalez grabbed his chance to tuck home the eventual winner.

Alaves 1-0 Villarreal

In the fight to avoid relegation, Alaves hauled themselves out of the bottom three, thanks to a 1-0 home win over Villarreal.

Manu Sanchez’s good fortune allowed him to prod home early on but it was Alaves’ grit that got them over the line.

Goalkeeper Antonio Sivera was sent off on the hour mark, after he scythed down Ayoze Perez just outside his box, and Alaves dropped deep to defend their slender lead.

Rough enough for Antonio Sivera – takes a knee to the head, looks out cold briefly. When he gets back to his feet he's sent off. Hopefully there's no concussion. pic.twitter.com/7sgJVkoRFt — Ruairidh Barlow (@RuriBarlow) March 8, 2025

Despite having a player advantage, Villarreal struggled to break Alaves down, with Antonio Blanco’s late red card meaning the hosts ended the game with nine men.

Valencia 2-1 Real Valladolid

Battling Valencia also dragged themselves out of the relegation zone with a 2-1 fightback win over rock-bottom Real Valladolid.

Giorgi Mamardashvili’s error gifted the visitors an equaliser after the restart but a scrappy goal from Umar Sadiq snatched victory for Carlos Corberan’s hosts.

⚽️ GOAL: Umar Sadiq 🇪🇸 Valencia 2-1 Real Valladolidpic.twitter.com/uYIi3FTB4B — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) March 8, 2025

